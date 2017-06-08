The 58 teams that competed in the 31st Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition could not have been more pleased with the weather conditions on Saturday, June 3, in Galveston, Texas. The sun shone overhead. The temperatures stayed in the 80s. And a cool breeze blew off the Gulf of Mexico. It could not have...
A Perfect Day for a Sandcastle Contest (23 photos)
