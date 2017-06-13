In the latest episode of My Houzz, NBA all-star Kyrie Irving renovates the home of his father, Drederick, to create an inviting space suited for entertaining. Irving teamed up with designer Jules Duffy to refresh the kitchen, dining...
Shop Houzz: A Surprise Remodel From Kyrie Irving (94 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:12 AM
In the latest episode of My Houzz, NBA all-star Kyrie Irving renovates the home of his father, Drederick, to create an inviting space suited for entertaining. Irving teamed up with designer Jules Duffy to refresh the kitchen, dining...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment