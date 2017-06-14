Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 331 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

These 8 Urban Art Pieces Invite Connection With People and Place (14 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:03 PM
    Discuss:

    Palo Alto, California, where Houzz has its headquarters, is home to about 65,000 people. The population more than doubles each day with the influx of tech company employees, Stanford University students and others who add to the city's social fabric. I am one of those who commute into Palo...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor