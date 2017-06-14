Palo Alto, California, where Houzz has its headquarters, is home to about 65,000 people. The population more than doubles each day with the influx of tech company employees, Stanford University students and others who add to the city's social fabric. I am one of those who commute into Palo...
These 8 Urban Art Pieces Invite Connection With People and Place (14 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:03 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment