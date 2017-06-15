Most interior designers will tell you that every piece of furniture and stitch of fabric they select for a room is vital to its overall aesthetic, but there are still those few special pieces that make a space stand out. In this new series, we ask designers to choose the three most important pieces...
3 Key Pieces: Behold This Boho Beauty (4 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:02 AM
Most interior designers will tell you that every piece of furniture and stitch of fabric they select for a room is vital to its overall aesthetic, but there are still those few special pieces that make a space stand out. In this new series, we ask designers to choose the three most important pieces...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment