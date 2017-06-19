This Mumbai, India, apartment embellished with arboreal motifs, sculptures, decorative frames, intricate art and traditional furniture has a delightful otherworldly quality. The home was designed as an ode to Indian aesthetics and art and is filled with travel finds, accessories and paintings.
Houzz Tour: Eclectic Design in an Indian Actor's Colorful Home (9 photos)
