Whether their designs are surrounded by Lake Minnetonka's mist, San Francisco's fog, Toronto's ice, L.A.'s glare, Denver's snowdrifts or Atlanta's steamy air, design pros seeking fresh neutral paints are looking to light gray. Grays can be so transparent and versatile that they can pair with just about...
Designer Secrets: Pros Share Their Favorite Light Gray Paints (13 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:10 AM
Whether their designs are surrounded by Lake Minnetonka's mist, San Francisco's fog, Toronto's ice, L.A.'s glare, Denver's snowdrifts or Atlanta's steamy air, design pros seeking fresh neutral paints are looking to light gray. Grays can be so transparent and versatile that they can pair with just about...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment