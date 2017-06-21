When you're a kid, there's nothing quite as thrilling as the first day of summer vacation: three whole months (give or take) of white space on the calendar sprawled out ahead, and no school, homework or teachers in sight. Vow to make the most of these fleeting months with your kids by adopting a few...
The Rules of Summer: Kids Edition (8 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:02 AM
When you're a kid, there's nothing quite as thrilling as the first day of summer vacation: three whole months (give or take) of white space on the calendar sprawled out ahead, and no school, homework or teachers in sight. Vow to make the most of these fleeting months with your kids by adopting a few...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment