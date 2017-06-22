On the outskirts of downtown Victoria, British Columbia, sits a designated heritage building constructed in 1907 by architect David Herbert Bale as his personal home and workshop. After stints as a health-care facility and an office space, the building has now been returned to its roots as...
Room of the Day: Bathroom Mixes Period Details and Modern Style (4 photos)
