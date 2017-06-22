It took some persuading, but Giselle Loor talked her husband, Brett Sugerman, into converting their garage into a home theater. The couple had explored adding on to their house, but it would have been double the expense of a garage conversion and would have created problems with the home's roofline....
Before and After: Typical Garage Turns Into Vibrant Home Theater (12 photos)
It took some persuading, but Giselle Loor talked her husband, Brett Sugerman, into converting their garage into a home theater. The couple had explored adding on to their house, but it would have been double the expense of a garage conversion and would have created problems with the home's roofline....
