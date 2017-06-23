Updating a midcentury modern home can be a challenge. What was new and fresh has probably faded over time. Midcentury design's trademark dark wood paneling and flooring can feel dated 50 years later. The goal for this Greenbrae, California, home built in 1963 was to replace the drab wood paneling and...
Houzz Tour: Face-Lift for a Midcentury Modern Home (12 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:02 PM
Updating a midcentury modern home can be a challenge. What was new and fresh has probably faded over time. Midcentury design's trademark dark wood paneling and flooring can feel dated 50 years later. The goal for this Greenbrae, California, home built in 1963 was to replace the drab wood paneling and...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment