My husband and daughter love to browse in kitchen stores and regularly come home with interesting kitchen gadgets: a spaetzle maker, an apple corer, an egg poacher. Although these tools are admittedly useful, as a professional organizer I cringe at the items that have only one purpose and take up valuable...
Simplifying: What Items in Your Kitchen Are Just Taking Up Space? (9 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:08 AM
