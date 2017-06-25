When it comes to home decorating, the entry can be easy to overlook. But this little space offers the opportunity to create a welcoming and interesting vignette, especially through color. Whether you're looking to greet an important visitor or simply want to beautify your home for your own enjoyment,...
7 Color Palettes for a Pleasing Entryway (7 photos)
