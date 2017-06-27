Take a cue from the season for your next get-together by keeping the table airy, natural and easy. If you feel like there's too much going on, there is, says Christy Johnson, owner of To La Lune Events, who designed these 15 complementary place settings for summer...
15 Fresh and Simple Summer Place Settings (16 photos)
