There are lightweight restoration projects, and then there are total restoration projects. When the owners took on this 1820 townhouse in London, it definitely fell into the latter camp. It had been left unoccupied for over 10 years before the current owners purchased the property, and it was...
Houzz Tour: An Uninhabitable Building Is Beautifully Restored (18 photos)
