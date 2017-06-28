Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 420 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: A Fresh Take on Tradition (9 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:03 PM
    Discuss:

    The young professional couple had loved high-rise condo living in Chicago's Lincoln Park and had begun raising their family there. But with their children growing older, they felt it was time for a move to the suburbs. The bones and airy floor plan of the traditional house they bought in Winnetka, Illinois,...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor