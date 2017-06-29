Here on Houzz we see a lot of kitchens that are larger than the average apartment in New York City. While they can offer great inspiration in terms of color, materials, storage solutions and more, their layouts and size may not be relatable to everyone. So, Houzzers, if you have a small alcove or galley...
Houzz Call: Show Us Your Small Kitchen (3 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:02 AM
Here on Houzz we see a lot of kitchens that are larger than the average apartment in New York City. While they can offer great inspiration in terms of color, materials, storage solutions and more, their layouts and size may not be relatable to everyone. So, Houzzers, if you have a small alcove or galley...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment