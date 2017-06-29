Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 430 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Hosta Alternatives for the Shaded Garden (7 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:02 PM
    Discuss:

    For all the wonderful things that hosta offers, it does have downsides that limit its use. Hostas are a favorite food for deer, and they often are severely disfigured by slugs and a viral disease. Their large leaves are subject to sunburn if not kept moist, and they can be damaged in a hailstorm....

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor