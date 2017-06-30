If you're looking for ideas for a new bathroom vanity, consider rich wood tones, dark paint colors and units that seem to float off the ground to free up vital floor space. Those are just a few of the effective approaches found in the most popular new bathroom photos on Houzz, as measured by the number...
Trending Now: 21 Stunning Vanities From Popular New Bathrooms (21 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:02 PM
If you're looking for ideas for a new bathroom vanity, consider rich wood tones, dark paint colors and units that seem to float off the ground to free up vital floor space. Those are just a few of the effective approaches found in the most popular new bathroom photos on Houzz, as measured by the number...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment