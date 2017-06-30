In honor of Canada Day on July 1, which this year commemorates the 150th anniversary of the country's confederation, we invite you to enjoy some of our favorite homes and gardens. From seaside cottages in British Columbia to urban townhouses in Toronto, these homes celebrate beautiful design and the...
100 Postcards From Beautiful Canada (100 photos)
