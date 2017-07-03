Dreamy giant closets are among my favorite things to browse on Houzz. And of course I love to look for practical storage solutions I can use myself. It seems I'm on the same page as a lot of people: The favorite closet photos this quarter were a combination of practical built-ins and closets that could...
Trending Now: 6 Ideas From the Top New Dream Closets (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 11:02 AM
Dreamy giant closets are among my favorite things to browse on Houzz. And of course I love to look for practical storage solutions I can use myself. It seems I'm on the same page as a lot of people: The favorite closet photos this quarter were a combination of practical built-ins and closets that could...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment