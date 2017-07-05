By now, chances are you've heard of Marie Kondo's KonMari organizing method - you may have even tried paring back your belongings by only keeping items that...
Can't Figure Out What 'Sparks Joy'? Try This Question Instead (7 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 5, 2017 12:02 PM
By now, chances are you've heard of Marie Kondo's KonMari organizing method - you may have even tried paring back your belongings by only keeping items that...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment