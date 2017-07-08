Not everyone can be a beekeeper, but everyone can keep bees. Thirty-five percent of the world's crop production depends on pollinators, with bees pollinating approximately 75 percent of the fruits, nuts and vegetables grown in the United States. Bees are also in danger. The steep decline of pollinator...
Beekeeping Without a Hive (16 photos)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 9:02 AM
