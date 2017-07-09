This new build for a family that relocated from Melbourne, Australia, to Sydney makes the most of the city's indoor-outdoor lifestyle and celebrated harbor views. It was a collaboration of South Africa-based SAOTA, which designed the house; Sydney-based Tanner Kibble Denton Architects, which contributed...
Houzz Tour: A Strong, Contemporary and Sophisticated Sydney Home (22 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 7:02 AM
This new build for a family that relocated from Melbourne, Australia, to Sydney makes the most of the city's indoor-outdoor lifestyle and celebrated harbor views. It was a collaboration of South Africa-based SAOTA, which designed the house; Sydney-based Tanner Kibble Denton Architects, which contributed...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment