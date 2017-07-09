When a couple with two teenagers moved from Chicago to Seattle to build a new house in the Issaquah Highlands, they sought out architect Ryan Stephenson for his modern, minimalist approach to design. They asked for a home with lots of natural light, plenty of open and usable space and a clean, unobstructed...
Houzz Tour: Minimalist Splendor in Seattle (13 photos)
