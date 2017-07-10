I love how midcentury homes often fit beautifully into their neighborhoods. Many are only a single story, with low-pitch roofs and subdued color palettes. The homes also tend to be small and are often in need of enlarging to accommodate contemporary households. Fortunately, designers have come...
Adding More of a Good Thing to a Midcentury Modern Home (15 photos)
