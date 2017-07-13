When Sofie Nordenberger started looking for a house in Gotland, an island off the east coast of Sweden, she was hoping to find a place to spend the summers. I was born in Visby [a town on Gotland], and I had been living in Stockholm for a couple of years when I came across this big house online. I had...
Houzz Tour: A Limestone House in Sweden for Life and Work (18 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 1:10 PM
When Sofie Nordenberger started looking for a house in Gotland, an island off the east coast of Sweden, she was hoping to find a place to spend the summers. I was born in Visby [a town on Gotland], and I had been living in Stockholm for a couple of years when I came across this big house online. I had...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment