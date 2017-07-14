Don't know your terra cotta from your travertine, your bullnose from your bicottura? All trades have their jargon - a language that professionals understand but that can bewilder consumers - and the tile industry is no exception. Although buying tile doesn't require a degree in tile talk, it's...
Let's Talk Tile: An Alphabetical Guide to Tile Terminology (18 photos)
