Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 540 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: A London Apartment Designed for Serenity (16 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 6:02 AM
    Discuss:

    After a hectic day of work or travel, this home away from home provides the perfect crash pad for its busy owner. Based in Holland, he spends a night or two in London every week and wanted somewhere simple that would also appeal to his family. He'd owned the apartment for a few years, but his wife found...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor