While the white kitchen seems to be a trend with staying power, we've noticed more homeowners choosing colorful tile backsplashes lately. That trend was evident in many of the most popular...
Trending Now: Color and Pattern Make These Backsplashes Stand Out (13 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:02 PM
While the white kitchen seems to be a trend with staying power, we've noticed more homeowners choosing colorful tile backsplashes lately. That trend was evident in many of the most popular...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment