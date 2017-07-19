Have you ever felt like your living room looks incomplete but you haven't been sure what to do about it? Being your own decorator can be difficult - you get used to your own furniture, and it can be challenging to think of new approaches to a space you've been living in for some time. If that's the...
6 Questions to Ask Yourself if Your Living Room Feels Unfinished (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:02 PM
Have you ever felt like your living room looks incomplete but you haven't been sure what to do about it? Being your own decorator can be difficult - you get used to your own furniture, and it can be challenging to think of new approaches to a space you've been living in for some time. If that's the...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment