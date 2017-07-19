Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 554 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Houzz Tour: Copenhagen Attic Gets a One-of-a-Kind Makeover (20 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 2:02 PM
    Discuss:

    In this project, there was no Danish minimalism, no standard furniture and no simple fixes. Rather, Jeppe Bjrnberg Hansen's fourth- and fifth-floor attic apartment in the center of Copenhagen is packed with quirky and surprising features such as gold-colored radiator pipes, rafters augmented with plant-filled...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor