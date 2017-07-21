Summer is all about outdoor living - if your climate allows it, that is. If you're looking for inspiring photos of outdoor rooms with ideas that might help you keep cool outside, check out the 10 most popular patio photos added to Houzz from April through June this year, as measured by the number of...
Trending Now: Cool Off With 10 Patios That Keep Temperatures Down (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 12:02 PM
Summer is all about outdoor living - if your climate allows it, that is. If you're looking for inspiring photos of outdoor rooms with ideas that might help you keep cool outside, check out the 10 most popular patio photos added to Houzz from April through June this year, as measured by the number of...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment