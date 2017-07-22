Most garden design involves rethinking a space that doesn't work. But when landscape architect Stefano Marinaz was asked to come up with ideas for a small walled plot behind a new-build home in London's Chelsea area, his starting point was an uninspiring drawing. There was already a design for the project,...
A Small London Courtyard With a Serene Water Feature (11 photos)
Most garden design involves rethinking a space that doesn't work. But when landscape architect Stefano Marinaz was asked to come up with ideas for a small walled plot behind a new-build home in London's Chelsea area, his starting point was an uninspiring drawing. There was already a design for the project,...
