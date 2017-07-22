Newsvine

QualityRoofing

QualityRoofing does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 568 Comments: 0 Since: Apr 2017

Will Shark Week Create a Decor Feeding Frenzy? (8 photos)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by QualityRoofing View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 9:02 AM
    Discuss:

    July 23, 2017, kicks off Shark Week, a period the Discovery Channel has managed to make a big deal through excessive amounts of hype (yes, I realize I'm adding to it). Sharks are scary; memories of Jaws have many of us checking our Sharktivity apps before we leap into the sea. And sharks are magnificent,...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor