One of the great joys of summer is dining outdoors, and it's even nicer when you've got the perfect picnic spot in your own backyard. Whether you've carved out a space on an urban patio or a patch of lawn, we'd love to see it. Please tell us about your favorite summer picnic place, and share your best,...
Houzz Call: Show Us Your Summer Picnic Spot (3 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 10:02 AM
One of the great joys of summer is dining outdoors, and it's even nicer when you've got the perfect picnic spot in your own backyard. Whether you've carved out a space on an urban patio or a patch of lawn, we'd love to see it. Please tell us about your favorite summer picnic place, and share your best,...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment