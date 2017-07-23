When the owners of this Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh asked Brian Minns to design their kitchen, their request was straightforward. They wanted a kitchen that was simple, beautiful and maximized the space while not overcrowding the room, Minns says. Since one of the owners is a private chef, they...
A Period Home in Scotland Gets a Kitchen Fit for a Chef (7 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Jul 23, 2017 6:08 AM
When the owners of this Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh asked Brian Minns to design their kitchen, their request was straightforward. They wanted a kitchen that was simple, beautiful and maximized the space while not overcrowding the room, Minns says. Since one of the owners is a private chef, they...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment