Whether you call it an in-law unit, a granny cottage or a studio shed, having a detached bonus living space on your property can be beneficial in more ways than one. A stand-alone structure can serve as a home office, house grandparents (or teenagers who need extra space) or be rented out to...
We Can Dream: Look at All You Can Do With an Outbuilding (11 photos)
