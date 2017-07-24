There's little doubt that color is a powerful decorating tool. It works at an architectural level to define and link spaces and highlight the interesting details of your home. It tricks the eyes and the mind, making spaces appear either open and airy, or cozy and intimate. Color also works on an emotive...
Perfect Palettes: How to Choose the Right Colors for Your Home (16 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 11:02 AM
There's little doubt that color is a powerful decorating tool. It works at an architectural level to define and link spaces and highlight the interesting details of your home. It tricks the eyes and the mind, making spaces appear either open and airy, or cozy and intimate. Color also works on an emotive...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment