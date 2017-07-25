Having ample lighting in a kitchen is a practical matter - being able to clearly see what you're doing is a necessity in a space where you prepare, cook and eat food. Pendant lights above a kitchen island or table are an ideal way to cast a wide swath of light over a surface. While oversize pendant lights...
Kitchen Trend: Oversize Pendants for Every Style Home (10 photos)
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 6:02 AM
Having ample lighting in a kitchen is a practical matter - being able to clearly see what you're doing is a necessity in a space where you prepare, cook and eat food. Pendant lights above a kitchen island or table are an ideal way to cast a wide swath of light over a surface. While oversize pendant lights...
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment